Provincial police are reminding motorists to keep an eye out for moose on northwestern Ontario roadways after a cruiser struck one of the animals in Shabaqua last week.

In a media release Wednesday, OPP said the collision happened on Highway 17 shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, and involved an officer from the Thunder Bay detachment, who was on patrol.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and released a short time later.

The cruiser was heavily damaged, police said.

No further details have been provided.