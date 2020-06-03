OPP cruiser heavily damaged after hitting moose in Shabaqua on Hwy 17 in northern Ontario
OPP are reminding motorists to keep an eye out for moose on northwestern Ontario roadways after a cruiser struck one of the animals in Shabaqua last week.
Officer sustained minor injuries
Provincial police are reminding motorists to keep an eye out for moose on northwestern Ontario roadways after a cruiser struck one of the animals in Shabaqua last week.
In a media release Wednesday, OPP said the collision happened on Highway 17 shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, and involved an officer from the Thunder Bay detachment, who was on patrol.
The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and released a short time later.
The cruiser was heavily damaged, police said.
No further details have been provided.