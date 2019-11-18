OPP officer, community members commended for life saving effort in Wapekeka First Nation

Three people, including an Ontario Provincial Police officer and two Wapekeka First Nation community members, have received recognition for their role in helping save a life in the northwestern Ontario community earlier this year.

Provincial police commissioner's commendations were presented to Const. Jean Duguay and community members Clifford Beardy and Dwayne Brown, the OPP said in a Monday news release.

Police said on May 24, Duguay took "extraordinary measures" to gain entry into a home and tend to the lone occupant, who was not breathing. Beardy, a band councillor, and Brown, a neighbour, provided assistance.

"Their quick action and dogged perseverance resulted in a life being saved," police said in the written release.

The police statement notes there has been multiple suicides in the community in recent years with each becoming the catalyst for another, crediting the officer and two community members with preventing another tragedy.

Beardy and Brown each received commissioner's commendations for assisting the OPP, while Duguay received commissioner's commendation for exemplary performance of duty.