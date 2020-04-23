Skip to Main Content
OPP charge Greenstone man under Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act
Thunder Bay

OPP charge Greenstone man under Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Greenstone man for failing to comply with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), which has been enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Man was charged with violating the EMCPA orders and fined $750

CBC News ·
OPP said they launched an investigation and determined a Greenstone man was failing to comply with distancing measures, and disregarded previous warnings issued by local OPP. (CBC)

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Greenstone man for failing to comply with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), which has been enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenstone OPP received several complaints regarding an individual failing to comply with the EMCPA, police said in a media release on Thursday.

Police said their investigation determined the Greenstone man was failing to comply with distancing measures, and had disregarded previous warnings issued by the local OPP.

As a result, the man was charged with violating the EMCPA orders and was fined $750.

OPP added they will continue to support the efforts of federal, provincial, and local health authorities during the pandemic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News