OPP charge Greenstone man under Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Greenstone man for failing to comply with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), which has been enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenstone OPP received several complaints regarding an individual failing to comply with the EMCPA, police said in a media release on Thursday.

Police said their investigation determined the Greenstone man was failing to comply with distancing measures, and had disregarded previous warnings issued by the local OPP.

As a result, the man was charged with violating the EMCPA orders and was fined $750.

OPP added they will continue to support the efforts of federal, provincial, and local health authorities during the pandemic.