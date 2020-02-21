OPP lay charges in Atikokan fraud case

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man from Richmond Hill after an investigation into a lottery fraud case in Atikokan.

The investigation started in June of 2019 after officers were contacted by the victim of alleged lottery fraud, OPP said in a media release on Thursday.

According to police, the victim appeared to have won a substantial amount of money but was told to pay the taxes before receiving their winnings. After money had been exchanged, the victim was asked for more money, which is when they realized it was a scam.

Police from the Rainy River district OPP said they worked with members of the the Aurora detachment to charge a 58-year-old from Richmond Hill as a result of the investigation.

Police said the individual has been charged with trafficking in stolen goods under $5000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Canadian Anti-Fraud centre warns 'many variations' of scam

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud centre, there are many variations of this ''prize scam''.

The Anti-Fraud Centre website notes that scammers in these situations will tell individuals that they must pay an advance fee or buy something before receiving any winnings.

According to the Anti-Fraud Centre, these scams target seniors, and claim to represent Reader's Digest or Publisher's Clearing House.

They warn that the scammer may request payment through a money service business such as Western Union or Money Gram, or request prepaid gift cards.