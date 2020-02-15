Spike strips deployed, OPP cruiser struck as theft suspects attempt to evade police west of Thunder Bay

Three people are facing charges after attempting to evade OPP west of Thunder Bay on Thursday, in a series of events that involved the deployment of spike strips, and an OPP cruiser getting struck by one of the suspect vehicles.

The chain of incidents began after OPP officers in the Dryden and Ignace detachments were notified that three people suspected in being involved in a series of thefts in the Thunder Bay area were believed to be travelling westbound on Highway 17, in two vehicles.

OPP said officers conducted patrols, and located one of the suspect vehicles on Highway 17 in Corman Township. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over; the driver responded by stopping briefly, and then accelerating and fleeing.

Officers contained the area and deployed a spike strip, which was successful in deflating two of the vehicle's tires. The vehicle ended up in a ditch, and the driver was arrested.

The second vehicle was located in Skey Township. Officers again deployed a spike strip, but the driver attempted to evade it, striking a police cruiser and tractor trailer unit in the process.

All three vehicles were damaged, and the suspect vehicle entered a ditch, where the two occupants fled.

They were arrested a short time later after a brief foot pursuit.

An OPP officer sustained minor injuries; OPP said they were treated at the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Three people in custody

A 29-year-old Goderich woman has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fleeing from police, and driving while suspended.

A 27-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges of impaired driving, fleeing from police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failing to comply with a release order.

And a 28-year-old London, Ont., woman has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failing to comply with a release order.

All three remain in custody, and are due in Sioux Lookout court on Tuesday.