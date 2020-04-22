OPP offer $50K reward in Alyssa Turnbull investigation

OPP are offering a $50,000 reward for information as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a 26-year-old Thunder Bay woman.

Alyssa Turnbull was last seen in Nipigon, where she had been residing, between March 23 and 25. She was reported missing on April 14.

On Friday, OPP said investigators have been actively working to locate Turnbull since then, and have conducted numerous searches, interviewed dozens of people, and collected several pieces of potential evidence.

The service said the reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for Turnbull's disappearance.

"Specific investigations require different approaches, so offering a reward is basically an investigative technique that has been proven effective over time as an alternate way to motivate people to come forward with information that probably wouldn't normally do so," OPP Sgt. Mike Golding told CBC News on Friday.

"Sometimes it's the smallest piece of information that has the biggest impact," he said. "Our intention at this point is to exhaust all leads in order to locate Alyssa."

Turnbull is described as being five feet, three inches tall and 100 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes. OPP said she may have changed her hair colour to purple or red.

Alyssa was a vibrant young woman who was close with her family," OPP Det. Insp. Darryl Sigouin said in a statement issued Friday. "We believe there are people out there who know what happened to her."

"I am hopeful that the reward offered today will encourage these people to come forward, so that we can bring this case to a conclusion and bring Alyssa home," he stated. "It is our hope that the reward being announced today will help bring a resolution to Alyssa's family."

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com/273.