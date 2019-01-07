Sale of former Thunder Bay Generating Station moving forward

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is moving forward with the sale of its former Thunder Bay Generating Station.

The utility said Wednesday that a buyer has been selected, but declined to comment further saying negotiations are ongoing.

OPG announced the station's closure in 2018. At the time, a spokesperson said the plant was only being used as required, but power demand was low.

Given how little the station was being used, it was determined it was no longer needed.

In addition, significant corrosion damage was found on the boiler at the station, and it could no longer be used without significant repairs.

The plant had been burning biomass, having been converted from coal several years prior.

In Tuesday's announcement, OPG said it was working to find a buyer that would re-purpose the generating station, as that was requested by the city.

OPG meanwhile continues to decommission the generating station's ash landfill, which will not be part of the sale. That work is expected to be complete in 2021.