An annual holiday safe ride service will stay parked this year.

St. John Ambulance announced on Wednesday that its Operation Red Nose program won't run in 2020.

Brian Edwards, the fund development and volunteer coordinator in Thunder Bay, said it was a decision made nationally by the organization.

It was a difficult decision, he said, but added it was made in the best interest of volunteers and participants, keeping their safety top of mind.

"This whole situation with COVID is an evolving situation," Edwards said "Every day seems to be a little different and it's just those measures that we just can't guarantee to be put in place for the safe ride program."

Impaired driving still a problem

The program had operated for the past 11 years in Thunder Bay, annually giving hundreds of people a safe way home after imbibing at a holiday gathering or a night in the town.

Edwards said St. John Ambulance plans to launch an educational awareness campaign in November, encouraging people to find a safe way home instead of getting behind the wheel.

"For some reason Thunder Bay continues to buck the national trend of a decrease in overall impaired driving," Edwards said.

"More than ever, we want to urge people to plan ahead ... Get a safe ride home. Stay the night. Call a taxi. Walk. Just ensure you don't put yourself or our community members at risk by getting behind the wheel."