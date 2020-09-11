What's open and closed in Thunder Bay during the holiday season

The holiday season is here, and that means some changes to city services, including transit, libraries, and outdoor rinks.

Transit

Thunder Bay Transit buses will operate on holiday schedules on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, and Jan. 1.

The transit administration office, meanwhile, will close for the holidays on Dec. 23 at noon, and re-open on Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Thunder Bay Public Library

All library branches will be open limited hours on Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The library will then close all branches from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, and resume regular hours of operation on Jan. 3.

Garbage and recycling

The city's Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on most days during the holiday season. However, there are a few exceptions.

The landfill will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Hours will be reduced on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, when the landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Canada Games Complex

The facility's holiday hours are as follows:

Dec. 24 - open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 - closed

Dec. 26 - closed

Dec. 31 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 1 - closed

Outdoor rinks

Five of the city's 39 outdoor skating rinks will be open/supervised from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1:

Carrick Park

North End Community Centre

West End

West Thunder Community Centre

James Street Playfield

All remaining outdoor rinks will be closed/unsupervised Dec. 24-26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 1.

Intercity Shopping Centre

Intercity Shopping Centre will have reduced hours during the holidays:

Dec. 24 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 25 - closed

Dec. 26 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1 - closed

Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre

The centre's River Street Cafe will be closed for the holidays as of Dec. 23, and will reopen on Jan. 9.