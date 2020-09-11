What's open and closed in Thunder Bay during the holiday season
Services like transit, libraries will operate on reduced schedules
The holiday season is here, and that means some changes to city services, including transit, libraries, and outdoor rinks.
Transit
Thunder Bay Transit buses will operate on holiday schedules on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, and Jan. 1.
The transit administration office, meanwhile, will close for the holidays on Dec. 23 at noon, and re-open on Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m.
Thunder Bay Public Library
All library branches will be open limited hours on Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library will then close all branches from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, and resume regular hours of operation on Jan. 3.
Garbage and recycling
The city's Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on most days during the holiday season. However, there are a few exceptions.
The landfill will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.
Hours will be reduced on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, when the landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Canada Games Complex
The facility's holiday hours are as follows:
- Dec. 24 - open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dec. 25 - closed
- Dec. 26 - closed
- Dec. 31 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 1 - closed
Outdoor rinks
Five of the city's 39 outdoor skating rinks will be open/supervised from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1:
- Carrick Park
- North End Community Centre
- West End
- West Thunder Community Centre
- James Street Playfield
All remaining outdoor rinks will be closed/unsupervised Dec. 24-26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 1.
Intercity Shopping Centre
Intercity Shopping Centre will have reduced hours during the holidays:
- Dec. 24 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec. 25 - closed
- Dec. 26 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 1 - closed
Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre
The centre's River Street Cafe will be closed for the holidays as of Dec. 23, and will reopen on Jan. 9.