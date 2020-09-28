ONWA report proposes next steps for MMIWG national action plan

The Ontario Native Women's Association is putting forward recommendations that the organization hopes will lay the groundwork of a national action plan to protect Indigenous women, more than a year after a national inquiry released its final report.

The Reconciliation with Indigenous Women report was released on Sunday, to coincide with Sisters in Spirit vigils taking place across the country.

Cora McGuire-Cyrette, the executive director of the Ontario Native Women's Association, said the report was put together over a period of several months, and was built through an Indigenous gender-based analysis.

"We wrote this report to help the government, to say 'here is a pathway, here is a plan you can take and implement as soon as possible,'" she said during a virtual press conference.

The report includes 13 recommendations that span across 28 systems, which include justice, health care, child welfare, education, and homelessness and housing. Several recommendations call for government funding.

June marked the one-year anniversary of the final report of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls inquiry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged the co-development and implementation of a distinctions-based national action plan as a priority.

Charlotte Gliddy-Murray, who lost a family member to violence and testified during the national inquiry's hearing in Thunder Bay nearly three years ago, said Canada needs to do better.

"After the inquiry was done, I feel that the government just dropped us," Gliddy-Murray said. "By us, I mean the family members. There was no follow-up whatsoever after we gave our testimonies, and that is not right."

Federal health minister Patty Hajdu, who is also the MP for the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding where ONWA's head office is located, participated in the press conference.

She applauded the organization for their work in preparing the report and said it would be shared with Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Indigenous-Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.

'Crisis upon a crisis'

While she understands the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the government's response, McGuire-Cyrette said she expected the safety of Indigenous women would be a priority during the crisis.

"We need to be able to look at how we're going to ensure Indigenous women stay safe during this second wave because in the first wave we've seen violence increasing in all of our communities," she said.

"Indigenous women were facing a crisis before the pandemic. Right now there's a crisis upon a crisis."