Provincial funding to help ONWA expand anti-human trafficking programs

Newly-announced funding from the province will help the Ontario Native Women's Association (ONWA) in its efforts to stop human trafficking in Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario.

The province announced $46 million in funding on Thursday, which is part of its overall anti-human trafficking strategy and will support 27 programs across Ontario.

The funding is very important for Thunder Bay, said ONWA executive director Cora-Lee McGuire-Cyrette.

"That's something we're looking at, measuring the safety of the community," she said. "You can usually measure it based on the level of safety specific to women and children in that community. And, you know, unfortunately, here in Thunder Bay, that indigenous women and girls are not safe in our community."

The funding will allow ONWA to expand its Aakode'ewin - Courage for Change program, which launched as a pilot in Thunder Bay, to 10 other communities in Ontario.

The program supports Indigenous women, youth, and girls that are affected by sexual exploitation.

"Program services are grounded in a harm-reduction approach that acknowledges that all women walk their own paths," ONWA's website states. "As a 24/7 crisis response team, they work collaboratively with Indigenous women to address their own needs. Individual safety plans highlight dynamic mobile strategies and continuous supports to Indigenous women, youth, and girls ensuring their own healing journey and successes."

McGuire-Cyrette said there's a gap in services for youth in Thunder Bay.

"Youth at risk are entrenched in human trafficking," she said. "This is a very serious issue we're facing here in the north. And we need to be able to begin to work together as a community to be able to provide safe spaces for indigenous women and girls and in youth in our community."

McGuire-Cyrette said one of the strengths of ONWA's program is it provides long-term support.

"Unfortunately, there's many models and service out there that will only support a woman or a child needing help or support for, you know, one to three months only," she said. "And we know that that's not meeting the needs of of human trafficking survivors."

"They need long term support to walk that journey, that healing journey."

McGuire-Cyrette said ONWA has helped about 90 women and girls exit human trafficking since 2017.