Provincial ministers talk parks, internet infrastructure during appearances in Thunder Bay

As provincial ministers spend time in Thunder Bay, Ont. this week for the annual Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association conference, they're showing off the results of some of their recent spending.

While no new money was unveiled, ministers held two press conferences Thursday to highlight projects related to parks and internet infrastructure.

David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, trekked to Kakabeka Falls alongside Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland to celebrate the provincial park's new viewing platform and boardwalk.

The provincial government spent $389,000 on the project, first approved in 2019. Construction took place between June and November 2022 with final assessments completed in January, according to park superintendent Mike Holm.

"The upgraded platform features new modern designs, offers a larger, more accessible viewing area for visitors of all ages and abilities, and includes interpretive signage so that visitors can learn about the history of this park [and the] important role the waterfall plays in this local ecosystem," Piccini said during Thursday's press event.

The minister's appearance comes during Tourism Week in Canada. Kakabeka Falls, located just west of Thunder Bay, draws more than 200,000 visitors every year, according to the province. It is the second tallest waterfall in Ontario.

The Ontario government celebrates the construction of a new viewing platform and boardwalk at Kakabeka Falls just outside Thunder Bay, Ont. From left: park superintendent Mike Holm, Minister David Piccini and MPP Kevin Holland. (Sarah Law/CBC)

Piccini said the Kakabeka Falls project is part of $41.7 million the province is spending over two years to upgrade infrastructure in parks across the province.

"We need to invest in critical infrastructure and upgrades after there was, quite frankly, years of neglect in which the province and especially rural and northern communities weren't given the dollars and the infrastructure dollars that they deserve," he said.

New way to track high-speed internet projects

Later on Thursday afternoon, ministers gathered at Lakehead University to launch a new online interactive map that shows the status of high-speed internet projects in Ontario.

Those who already have internet access can visit the provincial government's website to find out information about projects' construction status, provincial and federal contributions, and internet service providers.

The Ontario government says it is spending nearly $4 billion for all communities in the province to have high-speed internet access by the end of 2025 – but between 40,000 and 60,000 homes remain unconnected.

"Although we have come a long way, we know that there is still more work to do. There are still premises that need to be connected, which is why we are exploring all viable options and technologies, including using a mix of fibre, fixed wireless and satellite technologies to reach the hardest-to-serve areas," said Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma.