Funding to help 'build and maintain' temporary winter roads for First Nation communities

Residents in the Town of Moosonee and 29 other First Nation communities in northern Ontario will soon be able to build and maintain over 3000 kilometres of temporary winter roads this season thanks to a $5.7 million funding from the provincial government.

Minister Greg Rickford announced a funding of $5.7 million on Wednesday

The Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Greg Rickford made the funding announcement of $5.7 million to help build and maintain temporary winter roads. ((Clarion Ledger, Greg Jenson/Associated Press))

The Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford made the announcement on Wednesday at the Chiefs of Ontario Special Chiefs' Assembly in Toronto.

"Winter roads provide vital connections to all-season roads, making it easier to bring in essential services and goods like food, medical and construction supplies," Minister Rickford stated in a written release.

"The winter roads network also supports the local economy in Far North communities by providing more affordable transportation options for the mining industry."

The winter roads network is open from mid-January until the spring thaw.

