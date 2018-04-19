Skip to Main Content
No timeline set for re-opening of Ontario ski hills

A number of ski area operators in northwestern Ontario were hopeful to have a reopening date for their businesses, after a local MPP said a plan was underway to reopen ski hills in the region.
Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Loch Lomond Ski Area in Thunder Bay, Ontario, posted it was hopeful that Kenora - Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford's comments would allow ski areas to reopen in early February. (Alicia Cameron/Loch Lomond Ski Area)

Greg Rickford told media outlets in Kenora, Ont that planning had begun to reopen ski hills in early February. The message was shared widely on social media by those in the local ski industry.

Dakota Brasier, the press secretary for Lisa MacLeod, the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, said the province is still monitoring trends in health data when it comes to COVID-19.

"It is too early to speculate on how and when restrictions will be loosened to permit ski hills to reopen," Brasier said in a statement.

"Minister MacLeod will continue to work with stakeholders across the sector to develop a safe reopening plan informed with advice from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health."

Greg Rickford's office did not respond to CBC's request for comment.

