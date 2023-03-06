The province has approved the terms of reference for an environmental assessment (EA) on the third and final road leading to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire in northern Ontario.

The terms of reference lay out the work plan — including the scope and issues to be considered — for the EA on the Northern Road Link, a proposed two-lane, all-weather road.

It's part of a proposal, along with the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webequie Supply Road, to build roughly 450 kilometres of all-season roadway through the boreal forest and swampy peat lands of northern Ontario, linking the Ring of Fire to the provincial highway network.

The terms of reference were developed and submitted last year by Marten Falls and Webequie. The Ontario government approved the the terms of reference for the other two roads in 2021.

"The Northern Road Link has the potential to become a critical transportation linkage for remote First Nations in Ontario, but these opportunities must also be balanced against the potential environmental and socio-cultural risks associated with building a road," said Webequie Chief Cornelius Wabasse in a news release Monday.

"This project has the potential to finally bring economic reconciliation for remote First Nations."

The Ring of Fire, located more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, holds a range of critical minerals, including those used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and energy storage systems. Premier Doug Ford has linked developments in the region to his plans to create an EV manufacturing hub in southern Ontario.

Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie spoke at a news conference Monday at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, but would not answer questions about when construction on the roads may actually begin. The EAs are expected to take several years before being submitted for provincial approval.

Other First Nations oppose development in region

But any construction appears likely to face significant opposition from other First Nations in the region, including Neskantaga.

"This is a message to all the investors: If you want to come and do business in our traditional homelands, you have to get the free, prior, informed consent from us," said Neskantaga Chief Wayne Moonias, in response to Monday's announcement.

WATCH | Neskantaga fights to protect traditional lands from industrial activity:

First Nation fights to protect land from mineral mining Duration 4:39 Neskantaga First Nation in northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire is fighting to be properly consulted before development begins to start mining for minerals used in many green initiatives, such as batteries for electric vehicles. Members of the First Nation are worried about mining’s impact on their traditional

"No government, no other nation can tell you that you can access our traditional homelands. We're going to defend it. You're going to have to kill us before you cross our river system."

Neskantaga has ongoing litigation against Ontario. It's asking the court to provide "ground rules" on how the province should consult and accommodate Indigenous communities that are in a state of crisis due to compounding issues of boil-water advisories, housing shortages, poor health outcomes and lingering effects from the pandemic.

Ottawa looks for 'relationship' pact with First Nations

The federal government is conducting a comprehensive regional impact assessment into the Ring of Fire area. That process has also faced opposition, with five First Nations previously calling the draft terms of reference for the assessment "fundamentally flawed in their scope, purpose and legitimacy," and demanding equal partnership in the process.

Canada's minister of the environment and climate change, Steven Guilbeault, seemed open to reworking the terms of reference for the regional impact assessment, in a February 2023 letter to Moonias that was obtained by CBC News.

Guilbeault said in the letter that he wanted to pursue a "relationship agreement" with Neskantaga and other interested Indigenous communities, so they can work together with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and "potentially the province of Ontario" to co-develop and co-lead the regional assessment "in a co-operative, respectful and effective manner."

The aim is to have a new draft terms of reference completed in six months, according to Guilbeault's letter.

Guilbeault's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by CBC News.