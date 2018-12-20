Solutions to systemic racism in Thunder Bay can have 'positive impact' across Ontario: regional chief

Ontario's regional chief says that any solutions to combat systemic racism in policing in Thunder Bay can have a "positive impact" elsewhere in the province.

RoseAnne Archibald was reacting to two highly critical reports released last week by the Ontario Independent Police Review Director and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission that highlighted systemic racism in the local force and the board of civilians tasked with overseeing it.

The report by police review director Gerry McNeilly found racism played a role into how the deaths of dozens of Indigenous people were investigated and called for several cases to be reopened; the report prepared for the civilian police commission by Sen. Murray Sinclair found that the state of police oversight in Thunder Bay constituted an "emergency."

The commission subsequently stripped the current board of its power and appointed an administrator to run it.

"Thunder Bay is highlighted in [Sinclair's] report and through consistent media attention; however, problems with systemic racism in policing agencies exist across Ontario," Archibald was quoted as saying in a written statement.

"This is an ongoing safety issue that must be addressed in true partnership with First Nation communities in Thunder Bay and across this province immediately."

Archibald said in her statement that she sees leadership in the region as "champions" for change across Ontario, adding that she stands with Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Grand Council Treaty 3, Rainy River First Nation and other leaders. Rainy River First Nation was the home of Stacy DeBungee, whose flawed death investigation by Thunder Bay police effectively triggered McNeilly's and Sinclair's investigations.

"The solutions found on the ground in those areas can have a positive impact across the province."

Archibald also commended Thunder Bay police chief Sylvie Hauth and the police services board for "their acknowledgement of systemic racism within the Thunder Bay Police Service and the failure the board caused to the Indigenous community of Thunder Bay and surrounding areas."

The Ontario Regional Chief also expressed her wish to see "a clear action plan to ensure First Nations people are safe and protected in Thunder Bay."