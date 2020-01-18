Ontario Power Generation to host telephone 'town hall' for northwestern Ontario

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) says it wants to hear the questions and concerns of property owners along the Kaministiquia River, or near any of the other hydro dams it operates in northwestern Ontario.

OPG will host an 'open house' by phone on Tuesday, April 14. The event will start 6:30 p.m. ET and last about an hour.

Neal Kelly, a spokesperson for OPG, said most questions have to do with the safety of property along waterways.

"Is there going to be a lot of water this year, am I going to possibly get flooded. What can OPG do to help mitigate some of that?"

"What the conditions look like, as we head into, we call it freshet," he said, referring to the spring run-off where water levels are typically higher than the rest of the year.

Kelly said at this point, OPG is looking at an average spring, with cool nights ensuring snow doesn't melt too quickly, causing flooding or other issues.

The utility has hosted these events in the past in other jurisdictions, he said, but this will be a first for the northwest.

The number for the town hall is 1-877-229-8493, with ID code 114208.