Health unit levies to increase by 46% in northwestern Ontario

Communities serviced by the Northwestern Health Unit can expect a 46 percent increase in how much they pay to the local health unit, based on cost projections by the province.

The health unit has been speaking to municipalities throughout its catchment area over the past few weeks, to inform communties about its services, but also how much of the unit's operating funds it will need to cover in the future.

Dr. Kit Young-Hoon is the Medical Officer of Health, who noted the health unit is already doing what it can to keep expenses as low as possible. The Northwestern Health Unit has not passed on a levy increase to district municipalities in seven years.

"Many of our managers have more than 17 staff, which is much greater than best practices. So, even if we were to think about things like amalgamation, or combining with another agency, we're not seeing the cost savings that the province is expecting."

Young-Hoon said services provided by the organization end up saving money in other areas, such as hospitals and emergency services. She said even programs like car seat clinics end up saving communities money in other budget line items.

"We are about preventing people from becoming unwell so they don't have to use the health care system."

Young-Hoon said the province has given the health unit a grant, so municipalities will have until next year before having to absorb its costs. In Dryden, for example, the 46 percent levy increase works out to about $165,000, or a tax hike of 1.5 percent.

She said other services, like immunization, and inspections of restaurants and tattoo parlours ensure additional strains are not placed on the primary health care system.

A governance change, proposed by the province to change the number of health units from 35 to 10 is also still up for finalization, said Young-Hoon, noting few details have been made available.

She said the governance and financial changes will be a challenge to implement, but she remains hopeful programming will be reflective of the communities served by the health unit.