Ontario Northland to use private contractor to service White River - Hornepayne - Hearst run

Bus passengers travelling between White River, Hornepayne and Hearst can expect a smaller ride to take them between the three communities.

Ontario Northland (ONTC) is looking for a private company to take over the run, servicing the route with an eight passenger vehicle. ONTC said the shuttle provider may also use more than one vehicle to accommodate passengers.

"Unfortunately the ridership from White River to Hearst was low," said Renee Baker, the Communications Manager with Ontario Northland.

"So, by kind of rejigging our routes, we are able to kind of balance passenger demand with equipment and the financial resources we have available."

Baker said the private shuttle service would connect with Ontario Northland schedules in White River and Hearst. The shuttle service would run twice per day, Monday through Saturday.

"We have this model in other communities with low ridership, and it's proven to be quite successful, and we're hoping for the same outcome for the White River - Hearst run."

Baker said currently, the bus does a loop running from White River, heading north through Hornepayne and onto Hearst, or vice-versa. A new service to Thunder Bay will have the bus continuing west from White River, instead of heading to Hornepayne.

Baker said it is not a case of trading one service for another.

The new Thunder Bay service is scheduled to start April 18.

There is no timeline on when the Hornepayne connection run will be serviced by a private operator, however, Baker said the hope is to have the route's operator in place by the spring.