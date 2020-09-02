Ontario Northland adding new regional stops next week

The Ontario Northland Transportation Commission (ONTC) is expanding its operations in northern Ontario, adding three new bus stops in the region next week.

Starting Sept. 7, Ontario Northland will begin operating on an expanded service running east to Thunder Bay and west to Winnipeg, with new stops added in Emo, Fort Frances and Atikokan, the Ontario government said.

In addition, the new route will increase service in Kenora, from two one-way trips per week to up to six.

"Expanding bus service to Atikokan, Fort Frances and Emo, and the communities in between, will connect residents to health and retail services and better connect friends and family across our vast region," Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford said in a statement.

Ontario Northland's service also stops in Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Ignace, and Upsala.

"As Ontario continues to safely open the economy, we are seeing more people across our region riding our buses and trains," said Chad Evans, acting ONTC president and CEO. "Ontario Northland is proud to be expanding our bus service to connect our communities across Northern Ontario with direct stops to hospitals, post-secondary institutions and other transportation carriers."