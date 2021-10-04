Focus on safety is key at Ontario mines, says mining rescue group

The group overseeing mine rescue in Ontario says an incident last week at the Totten Mine near Sudbury highlights the complexity of getting miners out from underground when an emergency occurs.

The rescue took place over three days at an underground nickel operation. All 39 miners stuck deep underground were able to get out safely.

"It's important to remember that that even a single occurrence of a mine emergency can have a high level of severity," said Ted Hanley, the vice president of Ontario Mine Rescue.

While there is always a risk in mining activities, the culture of safety, and statistics show mining is safer than it was 40 years ago, Hanley said.

Ontario Mine Rescue helps train rescue teams and works on rescue plans for mining operations from exploration right through to closure. The group will also provide rescue equipment for use in emergencies, such as at the Totten Mine.

What has changed, said Hanley, is mines are getting bigger.

"That's certainly the evolution of mining, and it's a good thing that mines are figuring out ways to mine safer," he said.

"They're extracting more ore from the mine in a safer manner today than they were 100 years ago. And you know, it's an important thing for the community, for the people that work there and for the safety of those people and their families who work underground," he said.

Relief, praise as 39 Ontario miners brought to safety 0:49 The head of Vale's Ontario mining operations, Gord Gilpin, lauded the 'massive' effort made to return 39 miners to the surface at Totten Mine, near Sudbury, Ont., after a piece of equipment blocked the mine shaft they normally use. 0:49

Hanley said the culture involved in mining has also changed, with a focus on safety.

Northwestern Ontario has seen its share of mining accidents over the years, with Hanley noting that while an incident may seem minor in nature, one issue can set off a chain reaction of events.

Fatal incidents have occurred in the northwest in 2021, including at Barrick operations near Marathon, and at at Lac des Iles, north of Thunder Bay, in 2020.

And what may begin as a relatively simple issue, could become dangerous quickly. For example, a fire underground not only poses a risk from the fire itself, but also contaminates air underground, and uses up other resources while being fought.

"It was a blessing in disguise that we were not dealing with a fire or contaminated underground atmosphere," Hanley said.

"This was slow work. We couldn't speed this up. We couldn't install any more efficient process to to lift people than than we implemented, and that's why it ended up being so long."

