Kenora-Rainy River hospitals get financial boost from province

The province is funding hospital upgrades and repairs in the Kenora-Rainy River district, providing more than $570,000 to three facilities in the area.

The province made the announcement this week.

The funding recipients are:

Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora, $316,000 toward expanding its dialysis service.

Dryden Regional Health Centre, $147,767 for upgrading its hot water heating pumps, boilers, and master medical air system.

Riverside Health Care Facilities in Fort Frances, $108,379 for infrastructure repairs and upgrades.

"Our government will continue to prioritize the health of northwestern Ontarians as we respond to COVID-19, through the support of our health care facilities," Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora–Rainy River, said in a statement. "This investment in hospital infrastructure across Kenora–Rainy River will greatly enhance the safety and comfort of patients, staff, and families while they receive or provide expert care."

"Northerners often need to travel great distances to our hospitals, and through this funding we are ensuring that, once arrived, they are able to receive services in safe, comfortable facilities."

The money is coming from the province's Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.