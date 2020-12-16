Ontario government reminds hunters that mandatory hunt reports must be completed

The big game hunting season is over in much of northern Ontario, but that doesn't mean hunters are done yet, there is some paperwork that needs to be completed.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (OMNRF) is reminding hunters that reporting on their hunt success is mandatory.

Anyone who purchased or was issued a tag to hunt moose, elk, deer, bear, wild turkey and wolf or coyote must complete a hunter report even if they didn't actually hunt or harvest an animal.

Jolanta Kowlaski is the senior media relations officer for the OMNRF. She said failure to meet the deadlines could have consequences.

"We're taking it seriously because this is critical information," Kowalski said.

"So hunters who fail to report or who provide false or misleading information are subject to penalties, including fines and possible restrictions on the ability to purchase a license or tag the following year."

Kowalski said mandatory hunter reports are required because they provide critical information that helps the OMNRF support wildlife and harvest management.

She said previously, hunter reports for many species including deer and moose were not mandatory and response rates were low and declining and this resulted in data that was unreliable and negatively affected hunting opportunities.

The information collected from hunter reports is used in a number of ways by ministry biologists, policy advisors and scientists.That information then supports policy review and development, harvest management and science, Kowalski said.

(photo:OMNRF)

"For example, it supports harvest management by providing information on hunter participation, level of effort, harvest and animal observations by Wildlife Management Unit," she said.

"Once a hunter report deadline is passed, there is no way to fill out a hunter report," Kowalski added.

"We're requiring those reports in a timely manner as that allows us to have the results compiled, analyzed and ready to support review of seasons and harvesting quotas for the next year," Kowlaksi said.

"And that process starts immediately following the reporting deadline. So it's very important that people meet that deadline."

Kowlaksi said resident moose hunters have until December 29 to report online or by phone while deer hunter reports and wolf or coyote tag holders have to report by January 14, 2021.

Ontario hunters can log into their online account at ontario.ca/hunterreporting and select "submit a hunter report" or call 1-800-288-1155.