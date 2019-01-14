Provincial funding to 'change the face' of downtown Kenora streets, city says

An official with the City of Kenora says new provincial funding for its downtown revitalization project will change the face of Chipman Street and First Street South.

Ontario announced Friday that the city is receiving $1 million to implement phase four of the project.

The work will include beautification measures, creation of pedestrian-friendly spaces and realignment of water and sewer lines, according to Megan Dokuchie, Kenora's economic development officer.

The province said the project will create 75 new jobs.

The city has been working on the revitalization project since 2004.

It includes a total of five phases, the first three of which focused on Main Street, Second Street and the Harbourfront area.

The work so far has made a huge impact on the community and its economy, Dokuchie said.

"The downtown revitalization effectively has transitioned our municipality from a pulp and paper mill town to a destination and lifestyle community," she said, adding that it's been responsible for the creation of 513 jobs.

Work on the project will begin this year and should be finished within one construction season, Dokuchie said.