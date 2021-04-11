Thunder Bay fire service 'ahead of the curve' in meeting provincial firefighter standards

The chief of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says the organization is "ahead of the curve" when it comes to meeting new, provincially-mandated minimum certification standards for firefighters.

The province brought forward draft legislation in January, which introduced minimum standards for Ontario firefighters.

The standards, which are based on National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) requirements and will be overseen by Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM), will apply to all firefighters, officers, and inspectors, depending on the type of work they do (for example, there are certifications relating to operating pumps, and conducting water, ice, or confined space rescues).

The legislation is expected to come into effect on July 1, and fire departments will have a few years to meet the requirements.

"We're definitely supportive of this regulation from a health and safety perspective," Thunder Bay fire Chief Greg Hankkio said. "It's a good thing having minimum training requirements for the fire service similar to other trades."

Hankkio said Thunder Bay's fire department, which does its own training in-house, had already been training its firefighters to most of the standards already, albeit on a voluntary basis.

"We as a department have have chose over the last number of years to train and actually certify our people to those standards," he said. "What they're saying now is, if you're a department that hasn't been certifying ... now it's mandatory."

"In that regard, we are ahead of the curve."

Call for provincial support

Rob Grimwood, president of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC) and deputy chief of Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, said there will likely be some cost implications for fire services that hadn't already been training to NFPA standards.

"There are fire departments who are already there," he said. "They chose to go this route on their own, and they simply look at this regulation and say 'been there, done that.'"

"There are other fire departments who are working towards that ... where there might be some minor cost implications," Grimwood said. "Then there are fire departments that are telling us that there's going to be big cost implications because they haven't been training frequently enough."

While that will likely mean municipalities will simply have to direct more funding to their fire services, the OAFC is also calling on the province to provide support.

"There were several things that we heard from our members that that were needed," Grimwood said. "One of those is financial support. Another is improved OFM capacity, so the fire marshal's office actually hiring more staff to conduct training and testing, which they're already in the process of doing."

Grimwood said the OAFC is also asking for changes to the testing process that would give municipalities the authority to handle that internally.

"The (OFM) has actually been very responsive to our recommendations, and we're already seeing movement towards implementing some of the things that we've put on their radar," he said.

Grimwood said fire services have a few options in terms of training for the certifications. They can send their firefighters to one of Ontario's regional fire training centres, such as the one in Thunder Bay, or conduct the training in-house in cooperation with the OFM.

Another option is for a fire service to conduct its own internal training, and then have firefighters challenge the exams.

Grimwood said the new rules will also likely have an impact on staff at smaller, volunteer fire services.

"Some will notice positive impacts where ... they'll be able to recruit members who know that they're going to get the proper training and certification in-house, and be able to position themselves to try to become a career firefighter," he said. "Others have noticed that that as the training has improved, they've simply been able to attract more members."

"Other fire departments are certainly concerned that the opposite will be true, that existing members won't be interested in undertaking more training and testing and becoming certified."

Retention questions

Blair Arthur, chief of the volunteer Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services, is hopeful the new rules will make it easier to retain firefighters there.

"They know that ... at the end of the day, they have a goal to reach, a certification where typically we had not done that in the past," he said. "But it's going to really hinder some of the smaller fire departments that are going to be struggling, too, to ensure a consistent level of service. It's just going to be really hard for the small ones."

The Shuniah fire service has a budget of about $400,000, a roster of 36 volunteer firefighters, three fire stations and eight vehicles. It's all funded by the Municipality of Shuniah.

As for the training itself, Arthur, the service's only full-time employee, said "we're kind of halfway."

"We already follow the standards, but ... the administration component is going to be difficult," he said. "It's going to be a lot of extra work following the training curriculum to a certain standard or a higher standard."

He said he'd like to see the province provide more support "whether it's one-time funding, whether it's working with the province to have a better buying power for buying multiple types of training materials."

The province estimates one-time administrative costs will range from $290 to $1,400 per fire service, depending on its size.