Oregon deployment for Ontario forest fire management staff winding down

Forest fire management staff from northwestern Ontario are expected to begin returning home soon after spending about two weeks supporting firefighting efforts in Oregon.

18 staff — including people from Thunder Bay, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, and Kenora — were deployed to Oregon on Sept. 17, where they've been supporting efforts to combat the Holiday Farm fire near the city of Redmond.

"These aren't firefighting crews, per se, but rather staff who are experienced in managing various aspects of a large forest fire suppression effort," said Chris Marchand, fire information officer with the province's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services fire centre in Dryden.

"They're working in Oregon in various roles," he said. "Some of them are supervising firefighters on sections of the fire. Some of them are overseeing heavy equipment divisions, which really is the focus of their firefighting activity down there."

"Without the water that we have in Ontario, there's a real focus on using heavy equipment to fight [forest fires]."

Marchand said others are managing helicopter bases in the area.

Marchand said the 18 staff are nearing the end of their deployment and should begin returning home by the end of this week.

"In terms of the situation there, officials inform us that the fire behaviour is returning to more of a seasonal pattern in Oregon," Marchand said.

"We've had experience and success in supporting Oregon in the past," he said. "We have similar forest types and wildland fire behaviour in Ontario that makes our experience useful to Oregon."