Ontario English Catholic teachers' union cancels this week's walkouts

The union representing Ontario's English Catholic teachers and educational workers has cancelled a series of planned one-day strikes as talks with the province resume.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) had planned one-day strikes, including at Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario school boards this week.

The strikes would have taken place at elementary and secondary schools run by the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, Kenora Catholic District School Board, Northwest Catholic District School Board over the coming days.

However, OECTA said mediated talks with the province will be resuming Monday. As a result, all of the planned one-day strikes have been cancelled, and all schools will be operating normally this week. School buses will also be running.