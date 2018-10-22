Meet the candidates in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding

Thunder Bay-Superior North is guaranteed to have a new representative in the provincial legislature after June 2.

Michael Gravelle, the long-time Liberal incumbent who was first elected in the former Port Arthur riding 27 years ago, has won Thunder Bay-Superior North in every election since it was established prior to the 1999 vote. He announced just weeks before the start of the campaign that he would not seek re-election due to health issues.

The riding includes the north side of Thunder Bay, as well as a number of municipalities along the north shore of Lake Superior including Marathon, Schreiber, Terrace Bay and Nipigon. It also includes the vast Greenstone municipality.

The riding boundaries are also home to several First Nations communities, such as Ginoogaming, Aroland, Long Lake 58 and Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek.

Thunder Bay-Superior North covers an area of about 93,000 square kilometres, and as of the 2016 Census, had a population of just over 70,000.

During interviews with the CBC's Superior Morning, each of candidates were asked to start by introducing themselves and explain why they're running.

Shelby Ch'ng, Liberal

Shelby Ch'ng is the Liberal candidate in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding in the 2022 Ontario election campaign. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Shelby Ch'ng is a two-term Thunder Bay city councillor.

A Lakehead University graduate, Ch'ng is an entrepreneur who had owned a business in Thunder Bay for about a decade before having to close during the pandemic. She has also worked as a strategic advisor and program liaison for Indigenous organizations.

Superior Morning 2:50 Shelby Ch'ng Shelby Ch'ng is the Liberal candidate in Thunder Bay-Superior North

Tracey MacKinnon, Green

Tracey MacKinnon is the Green Party candidate in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding in the 2022 Ontario election campaign. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Tracey MacKinnon most recently ran for the Green Party in the 2021 federal election. She also previously ran for an at-large seat on Thunder Bay's city council in 2018.

Superior Morning 4:47 Tracey MacKinnon Tracey MacKinnon is the Green candidate in Thunder Bay-Superior North

Lise Vaugeois, NDP

Lise Vaugeois is the NDP candidate in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding in the 2022 Ontario election campaign. (Submitted by Ontario NDP)

Lise Vaugeois finished as runner-up in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding in the 2018 election, ending up about 800 votes shy of long-time Liberal incumbent Michael Gravelle.

Vaugeois is an adjunct professor at Lakehead University, small business owner, and has served on the board of directors of community organizations.

Superior Morning 2:55 Lise Vaugeois Lise Vaugeois is the NDP candidate for Thunder Bay-Superior North

Peng You, Progressive Conservatives

Peng You is the Progressive Conservative candidate in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding for the 2022 Ontario election. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Peng You is Thunder Bay city councillor, having been elected in 2018. He is a tai chi master and the owner of the Peng You Tai Chi Academy.

CBC Thunder Bay requested interviews with candidates representing the four major parties in the northwestern Ontario ridings. The Progressive Conservatives declined to participate.

Other candidates on the ballot include: