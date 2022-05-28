Meet the candidates in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding

Once a Liberal stronghold, Thunder Bay-Atikokan is a riding now being defended by the NDP in the 2022 Ontario election.

Former Liberal MPP, and current Thunder Bay mayor, Bill Mauro had held the riding for 15 years until being defeated by the NDP's Judith Monteith-Farrell in 2018. Before Mauro, the riding had been represented by former Liberal leader Lyn McLeod.

The riding includes the south side of Thunder Bay, as well as the outlying townships of Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing, Conmee and O'Connor. It includes Atikokan at its western boundary.

The riding also includes Fort William First Nation and some of Treaty 3 territory.

Thunder Bay-Atikokan covers an area of about 25,000 square kilometres, and as of the 2016 Census, had a population of just over 75,000.

During interviews with the CBC's Superior Morning, the candidates were asked to start by introducing themselves and explain why they're running.

Eric Arner, Green

Eric Arner is the Green Party candidate in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding in the 2022 Ontario election campaign. (Submitted by Eric Arner)

Eric Arner is a teacher at Atikokan High School, who has been living in northwestern Ontario for about a decade, after growing up on a farm in southwestern Ontario.

Rob Barrett, Liberal

Rob Barrett is the Liberal candidate in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding in the 2022 Ontario election campaign. (Submitted by Rob Barrett)

Rob Barrett is a social worker and owner of a consulting business in Thunder Bay. He has served as the executive director for a number of community organizations.

Judith Monteith-Farrell, NDP

Judith Monteith-Farrell is the NDP candidate in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding during the 2022 Ontario election. (Submitted by the Ontario NDP)

Judith Monteith-Farrell is a community advocate in Thunder Bay, who was elected as the riding's MPP in 2018. She served as the NDP's critic for a number of portfolios, including natural resources and forestry, mines, and conservation and parks.

Kevin Holland, Progressive Conservatives

Kevin Holland is the Progressive Conservative candidate in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding for the 2022 Ontario election. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Kevin Holland is the long-time mayor of Conmee, a township west of Thunder Bay. He has served on the boards of social service providers and regional advocacy organizations.

CBC Thunder Bay requested interviews with candidates representing the four major parties in the northwestern Ontario ridings. The Progressive Conservatives declined to participate.

