Meet the candidates in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding
Once a Liberal stronghold, Thunder Bay-Atikokan is a riding now being defended by the NDP in the 2022 Ontario election.
Former Liberal MPP, and current Thunder Bay mayor, Bill Mauro had held the riding for 15 years until being defeated by the NDP's Judith Monteith-Farrell in 2018. Before Mauro, the riding had been represented by former Liberal leader Lyn McLeod.
The riding includes the south side of Thunder Bay, as well as the outlying townships of Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing, Conmee and O'Connor. It includes Atikokan at its western boundary.
The riding also includes Fort William First Nation and some of Treaty 3 territory.
Thunder Bay-Atikokan covers an area of about 25,000 square kilometres, and as of the 2016 Census, had a population of just over 75,000.
During interviews with the CBC's Superior Morning, the candidates were asked to start by introducing themselves and explain why they're running.
Eric Arner, Green
Eric Arner is a teacher at Atikokan High School, who has been living in northwestern Ontario for about a decade, after growing up on a farm in southwestern Ontario.
Rob Barrett, Liberal
Rob Barrett is a social worker and owner of a consulting business in Thunder Bay. He has served as the executive director for a number of community organizations.
Judith Monteith-Farrell, NDP
Judith Monteith-Farrell is a community advocate in Thunder Bay, who was elected as the riding's MPP in 2018. She served as the NDP's critic for a number of portfolios, including natural resources and forestry, mines, and conservation and parks.
Kevin Holland, Progressive Conservatives
Kevin Holland is the long-time mayor of Conmee, a township west of Thunder Bay. He has served on the boards of social service providers and regional advocacy organizations.
CBC Thunder Bay requested interviews with candidates representing the four major parties in the northwestern Ontario ridings. The Progressive Conservatives declined to participate.
Other candidates on the ballot include:
- Dan Criger, Ontario Party
- Kenneth Jones, Northern Ontario Party
- David Tommasini, New Blue