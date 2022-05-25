Meet the candidates in the Kiiwetinoong riding

This will be just the second election for the Kiiwetinoong riding.

The riding was established prior to the 2018 election, with the NDP's Sol Mamakwa winning the spot in the provincial legislature.

Kiiwetinoong has the largest land area of any provincial electoral riding, as well as one of the smallest population bases.

The riding is the only one in Ontario to have a majority Indigneous population. The boundaries of Kiiwetinoong are home to the municipalities of Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Pickle Lake, as well as several First Nations including Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Eabametoong and Neskantaga.

During interviews with the CBC's Superior Morning, the candidates were asked to start by introducing themselves and explain why they're running.

Suzette Foster, Green

Suzette Foster is the Green Party candidate in the Kiiwetinoong riding in the 2022 Ontario election campaign. (Green Party of Ontario)

Suzette Foster is a Sixties Scoop survivor who has lived in Red Lake for about 35 years and has experience in the mining and forestry sectors.

She has served as president of the Red Lake Indian Friendship Centre, as well as on other community boards.

Superior Morning 2:40 Suzette Foster Suzette Foster is the Green candidate in Kiiwetinoong

Sol Mamawka, NDP

Sol Mamakwa is the NDP candidate in the Kiiwetinoong riding in the 2022 Ontario election campaign. (Ontario NDP)

Prior to being elected in 2018, Sol Mamakwa had been the lead health advisor for Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

While at Queen's Park, he was the party's critic on Indigenous and treaty relations.

Superior Morning 3:53 Sol Mamakwa Sol Mamakwa is the NDP candidate for Kiiwetinoong

Manuela Michelizzi, Liberal

Manuela Michelizzi is the Liberal candidate in the Kiiwetinoong riding in the 2022 Ontario election campaign. (Submitted by Manuela Michelizzi)

Manuela Michelizzi is a teacher in Sioux Lookout, after moving to the community in 2019.

Superior Morning 4:55 Manuela Michelizzi Manuela Michelizzi is the Liberal candidate in Kiiwetinoong

Dwight Monck, Progressive Conservatives

Dwight Monck is the Progressive Conservative candidate in the Kiiwetinoong riding in the 2022 Ontario election campaign. (Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario)

Dwight Monck is the mayor of Pickle Lake after having been acclaimed in 2018. Prior to becoming mayor, Monck had spent time with the Ontario Provincial Police and owned a small business.

CBC Thunder Bay requested interviews with candidates representing the four major parties in the northwestern Ontario ridings. The Progressive Conservatives declined to participate.

Other candidates on the ballot include: