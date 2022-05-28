Meet the candidates in the Kenora-Rainy River riding
The Progressive Conservatives will look to hold onto their one blue northwestern Ontario riding in the 2022 provincial election.
The PCs took Kenora-Rainy River in 2018, with former federal MP Greg Rickford winning a provincial seat and ending the NDP's grip on the riding since it was first established prior to the 1999 election.
The riding includes the municipalities of Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Rainy River and Ignace.
Several First Nations are located within the riding boundaries, including Couchiching, Rainy River First Nation, Naotkamegwanning, and Shoal Lake 40.
Kenora-Rainy River covers an area of about 45,000 square kilometres, and as of the 2016 Census, had a population of just over 53,000.
During interviews with the CBC's Superior Morning, the candidates were asked to start by introducing themselves and explain why they're running.
JoAnne Formanek Gustafson, NDP
JoAnne Formanek Gustafson is an educator and anti-racism advocate from Couchiching First Nation, who lives in Fort Frances.
Catherine Kiewning, Green
Catherine Kiewning was born in Red Lake, and currently works in public health in Dryden.
She previously ran municipally for a Dryden city council position in 2018.
Anthony Leek, Liberal
Anthony Leek is an educator who was previously a municipal councillor in Emo.
Leek ran for the Liberals in Kenora-Rainy River in 2014.
Greg Rickford, Progressive Conservatives
Greg Rickford served as the federal MP for the Kenora riding from 2008 to 2015. Within the PC provincial government, Rickford held a number of cabinet responsibilities, including northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry, Indigenous affairs, and energy.
CBC Thunder Bay requested interviews with candidates representing the four major parties in the northwestern Ontario ridings. The Progressive Conservatives declined to participate.
Other candidates on the ballot include:
- Kelvin Boucher-Chicago, New Blue
- Larry Breiland, Ontario Party
- Richard A. Jonasson, Consensus
- Mi'Azhikwan, Independent