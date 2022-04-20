Tell us about your top issues heading into this June's provincial election

Politicians in Ontario are gearing up for the next provincial election, set for June 2 and CBC Thunder Bay wants to know what your top issues are in northwestern Ontario, so we can put those questions to the candidates and get answers for you.

Please fill out the form below to share your thoughts with us about the top issues affecting you, your neighbourhood and the province.

If you're willing to be contacted by a reporter, or be on a voter panel on CBC's Superior Morning or Up North radio programs, please leave your contact information as well.