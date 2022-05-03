Here's a breakdown of the major party platforms in Ontario's election campaign

As Ontario's provincial election campaign continues, CBC's Up North has been digging deep into the party platforms, to find out what matters most to you — and what all the campaign promises could mean for the North.

Over the past few weeks, host Jonathan Pinto has been talking to political analysts to learn more about the key planks in the platforms, the big promises, and what you need to watch for.

You can listen to his segments on the Green, Liberal and NDP platforms below, and we'll update this story as soon as the Progressive Conservatives release its formal campaign platform.

Green Party

Jonathan spoke with Riley Yesno, an Anishinaabe political scientist from Eabmetoong First Nation to talk about the Green Party.

NDP

The provincial NDP were the first to release their election platform, focusing on healthcare and housing. Guest host Sarah MacMillan spoke with political scientist David Tabachnik on what he took away from it.

Liberal

The Liberal Party has been making headlines with its 'buck a ride' promise for $1 public transportation fees. Jonathan spoke to Herminio Meireles Teixeira from Nipissing University to learn more.