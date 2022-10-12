Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he believes there is still time and room to make a deal with thousands of education workers who could be in a legal strike position within a few weeks.

The provincial government is negotiating with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 Ontario education workers, including custodians, librarians and early childhood educators.

Workers recently voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike and have asked for what's known as a "no board" report, which could put them in a legal strike position before the end of the month.

Lecce was at Superior Collegiate & Vocational Institute in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Wednesday to visit a manufacturing class along with first-term Progressive Conservative MPP Kevin Holland.

Speaking with reporters, Lecce struck a conciliatory tone, thanking workers for their efforts in keeping the school running and saying a deal can still be struck.

"At a school, I'm going to keep it very respectful," he said. "l just want to thank the workers first off, because these schools couldn't exist without the hard work of our staff, educators, education workers, families and parents who volunteer. I see them in action and want to start with a message of gratitude.

"We were in a similar situation two years ago, where people couldn't see a light at the end of the tunnel, and we were able to make a deal that I think was fair for all parties."

Nearly 10% difference in negotiating positions

All five major education unions in Ontario are in the midst of bargaining with the government after their contracts expired Aug. 31.

For the education workers, CUPE is looking for annual increases of 11.7 per cent, and the government in response has offered raises of two per cent a year for workers making under $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all other workers.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, previously said the union's proposals are reasonable, necessary and affordable.

CUPE's 55,000 education workers have never all been on strike over the central collective agreement, the union said, although some local chapters have walked off the job in the past.

It's unclear exactly what strike action may look like if it takes place. Previous job action in the education sector has taken the form of work-to-rule, rolling and intermittent strikes, and a full withdrawal of services.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford said he was "begging" the union not to go on strike. In a news conference, he told them: "Don't force my hand," which raised questions about the possibility of a legislated return to work if negotiations fail.

Another two days of talks are scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18.

"I do believe there is a path to getting a deal — it requires all of us at the table to be reasonable and to keep focused on staying at the table," Lecce said on Wednesday.

Lecce, third from left, is shown with students from the Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Thunder Bay during his visit Wednesday. (Sara Kae/CBC)

Despite his praise for workers and his hope of finding a negotiated agreement, Lecce did restate his government's position that Ontario's education unions are in negotiations with the government too often.

"We're going to stay there at the table for the aim of providing stability for the children, for the staff, and frankly from the working parents who are tired of these challenges imposed on them every two years."

For parents worried about a potential strike, Lecce said it is the government's "obligation" to ensure they remain in school.

"That is our obligation, that is a commitment we made over the past months to families in the province."