Thunder Bay contingent heading to Toronto education rally

Days after hundreds of students in the city walked out of class to protest changes to Ontario's education system, a number of teachers and school support staff from Thunder Bay will travel to Toronto to take part in a provincial rally at Queen's Park.

Their aim is to send a message to the Ford government that planned changes to education are "unconscionable," said Rich Seeley, the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 6A in Thunder Bay, and one of the people travelling to Saturday's rally.

"We feel that they are trying to rip the heart out of public education," he added.

Among the biggest concerns is the plan to increase the average class size requirement for Grades 9 to 12, he said, adding that he worries the changes will mean significantly fewer class options for high school students in Thunder Bay, and lower quality education.

And while the government has said class size changes will not lead to any job losses, Seeley said he's not convinced.

Teachers, he said, are stressed.

"People are worried about their jobs," he said, "their livelihoods, and the jobs that they love. And the relationships that they have with kids."

School boards don't usually start their surplus process until later in the spring, he said, adding that he doesn't expect the Lakehead board to make any staffing decisions until an official breakdown of funding is released.

While recent announcements about education changes were "more harsh" for secondary teachers, elementary teachers also have concerns, said Mike Judge, president of the Lakehead Elementary Teachers of Ontario.

"We're waiting for the budget, obviously to come out and to see what further plans they may have for education," he said, adding that "everyone's a little bit nervous," considering that elementary teachers are gearing up for a round of contract bargaining.

Judge said he won't be at this weekend's rally himself, but elementary teachers will be well represented.

"We're out there to send a unified message that cuts certainly hurt kids. And that's the bottom line."