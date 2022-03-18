Students breathe sigh of relief as Ontario colleges avoid strike with last-minute deal

Students across Ontario anxiously awaited results of continued bargaining talks between faculty and the colleges' employer council Thursday night.

Now, some are reacting to news that strike action was narrowly avoided. Both parties announced an agreement to enter a binding interest arbitration, calling off the strike just one hour before the deadline.

"It's a very big relief that we will be able to continue our studies without any disruption and graduate on time," said Vitasta Ganjoo, who is in her final year of the dental hygiene diploma program at Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The union representing 16,000 professors at Ontario's 24 public colleges gave the College Employer Council an ultimatum this week after negotiations broke down in November.

Key issues in the dispute were workload, the contracting out of faculty work, and benefits for part-time faculty, according to the union.

I am so pleased to announce that OPSEU, the union representing professors, counsellors and librarians, and the College Employer Council have agreed to enter into binding interest arbitration and the strike has been called off. <a href="https://twitter.com/CECouncil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CECouncil</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Confederation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Confederation</a> —@ConfedPresident

The College Employer Council also raised concerns over the union's demands meeting lawful requirements of compensation legislation, and had asked them to withdraw threats of the strike earlier in the week.

"The government body responsible for enforcing the compensation legislation (Bill 124), provided written confirmation that the OPSEU workload demands are unlawful in the current legislative environment and would be struck down under Bill 124," reads a council statement released Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the faculty bargaining team said it would be returning to the table with the employer council Thursday in an attempt to reach a negotiated settlement before the strike deadline.

Vitasta Ganjoo, an international student from India, has been studying at Confederation College in Thunder Bay for three years. 'It's a very big relief that we will be able to continue our studies without any disruption and graduate on time,' the dental hygiene diploma student says. (Supplied by Vitasta Ganjoo)

Ganjoo was one of thousands of students who wanted to see the two parties find a resolution. She said a strike would have thrown off her timeline of graduation and entering the workforce.

"As a dental hygienist, we need to get a few things done before we are able to go out and get a job. So it affects each and everything in the future.

LISTEN | College student Vitasta Ganjoo reacts to dispute resolution:

"It's very stressful to think and it shouldn't be happening at this time after what we have been through over the last two years because of COVID," she added.

The resolution also means all work-to-rule activities will end as faculty and employers enter a binding interest arbitration.

According to first-year student Madison Dyck, three months of a work-to-rule campaign made a difference in the classroom.

Madison Dyck, a student in Confederation College's forestry technician program, says three months of a faculty work-to-rule campaign made a difference. (Supplied by Madison Dyck)

"It's kind of felt a little bit like we're getting the bare minimum. Already with COVID happening, I can appreciate how much teachers have had to put in to accommodate online learning and all that but … we're kind of scraping by and we're not getting a lot of extra, you know, quality time," she said Thursday before the strike deadline.

"It feels like the bare minimum of kind of what we need for education."

Dyck said leading up to the strike deadline, communication about the different scenarios for completing the semester were unclear. She needed the semester to end on time as she already had signed a contract for work on the west coast.

While she has had compassion for the faculty through the job action, Dyck said she also feels the needs of students had to be considered.

"Also just respecting that we're adults, and mature folks who have mortgages to pay and have bills to pay. It's really hard," she said, as she thought about the potential of delaying her work plans.

Frustration and compassion were a common mix of emotions through the week as students waited to see what the rest of the semester would hold.

Luke Giroux, who's in the environmental technician program at Confederation College, says he believes in unionized work environments, but the recent dispute put students in a difficult position. (Supplied by Luke Giroux)

Luke Giroux recently started at Confederation College in the environment technician program. He said while he believes in unionized work environments, the recent dispute put students in a difficult position academically and personally.

"So it's hard to know what side to be on, really, and I also don't really think it's my duty to be on a side," he said, adding the messaging through the dispute has been inflammatory at times.

"It really does seem like students are being used as a bargaining chip by the union just just because they're doing it during the school year and during the the end of the school year, the end of the second semester," Giroux said Thursday before the strike deadline.

Outstanding issues will be dealt with at upcoming hearing dates, which have yet to be scheduled, the College Employer Council and the OPSEU faculty bargaining team said in a joint statement.

"After all that students, faculty and the college community have been through over the past two years, we felt it was essential that we put our differences aside and conclude these negotiations without a strike."