Province pledges tutoring, mental health support for students during upcoming school year

The director of education with Thunder Bay's public school board says the organization is ready for the start of the 2022/23 school year.

Earlier this week, the province announced its Plan to Catch Up, which includes a return to in-person learning, with extracurricular activities like sports and field trips.

The province is also launching a large-scale tutoring program, enhanced summer learning, and improved mental health supports for students who are returning to classrooms.

"We certainly support all the tenets that [Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce] has laid out," said Lakehead Public Schools Director of Education Ian MacRae. "It's not something new. It's what we have been suggesting all the way through COVID, that it's extremely important that kids get back in the classroom, and that supports are in place to provide students with the best opportunities to be successful once they do return to normal learning situations."

The provincial plan also aims to help prepare students for "the world of work and the jobs of tomorrow."

That involves revising the career studies course to include "personal financial management, budgeting and financial planning tools, as well as providing opportunities for students to investigate careers in high growth industries," the plan states.

In addition, the math curriculum will be revised to focus on foundational math skills, financial literacy, budgeting, and coding in grades one through eight.

Other steps include modernizing the elementary science and technology curriculum, teaching students about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and revising the mandatory Grade 10 civics and citizenship course.

MacRae said Thunder Bay's public schools are ready to welcome students back in September.

"I think it's just a question of how fast people can get back up to speed," he said. "Certainly there are going to be some concerns."

"Students did not have the same opportunities to pursue learning opportunities with the virtual learning, and the constant disruptions to their programming," he said. "It'll be a very new situation for a lot of students."

"We think we're prepared for that, and we look forward to it."

CBC also contacted the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board for comment on the new provincial plan, but did not receive a response.