Team Ontario bowlers looking to beat personal bests at Special Olympics

Special Olympics Team Ontario bowlers kick started the competition at Galaxy Lanes in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, as spectators filled the stands and other competing provinces took to their lanes.

Team Ontario coach Cheryl Atkinson said her team is striving to beat their personal best at this competition, and are looking to have fun while doing it.

"A very high percentage of personal best is our goal, they have been working against their averages and improving those averages as we've been building to this competition," she said.

Atkinson said comradery and being able to represent the province with pride is also top of mind for her and co-coach Allen Smith.

Smith and Atkinson have 60 athletes on their team who have been training vigorously leading up to the games.

Spectators fill the stands at Galaxy Lanes in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, the first day of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games bowling competition. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

"The training is very rigid, it's beyond the bowling alley there's physical and mental preparation as well as nutritional," said Atkinson.

Smith added that the competition also comes down to execution by the coaches,

"It all comes together here," Smith said. "This where the performance of the athlete, you're hoping that they're going to do the best that they can."

Atkinson and Smith have been coaching for over 17 years and said the experience has been rewarding and a "pure joy". Both became emotional while sharing what their athletes mean to them.

"Special Olympic athletes give back to me more than I can ever give to them," said Atkinson while holding back tears. "When you're part of Special Olympics it's a whole family."

Team Ontario Bowlers will be competing over the next two days at Galaxy Lanes, which is one of eight venues in the city where athletes are competing in the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 2020.

The Games will wrap up on Saturday.