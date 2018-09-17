Online training coming for Ontario snowmobilers through partnership

Ontarians will soon be able to get snowmobile safety training from the warmth and comfort of their home.

The provincial government announced Friday it would begin to offer online safety training for snowmobilers, although it's not known when.

"We recognize that safety is critical and it starts with proper rider training and licensing," John Yakabuski, the province's Minister of Transportation, was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We also recognize that the delivery of this online service will be an effective way to reach — and teach — new generations of snowmobile riders."

The new online training will be provided through a partnership between the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs and the Ministry of Transportation.

No other details were provided.