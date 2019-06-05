Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont., are being asked for their input about which services, projects and programs the city should spend their money on in the upcoming 2020 budget.

According to a written release from the city, residents are asked to share their input into next year's city's budget through an online survey that's available until June 18.

Participants will be asked to identify their budget priorities by stating which areas they would propose spending less or more on, and what city projects, programs and services are important to them.

The information is expected to be complied and shared with city council, and more opportunities for public input will be available once the proposed 2020 budget is released in early January.