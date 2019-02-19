OPP, Treaty 3 police investigating sudden death in Onigaming First Nation

Ontario Provincial Police and Treaty Three police are investigating after a body was found in a northwestern Ontario First Nation earlier this week.

A body was found near Siibinsing Road in Onigaming First Nation; OPP said Treaty Three police requested their assistance on May 7.

Onigaming is about 100 kilometres north of Fort Frances.

Provincial police said a post-mortem in Toronto was scheduled for Thursday. The deceased was identified as Clayton Bob, 42, of Naongashiing, or Big Island First Nation.

Police said the case is being investigated by the northwest region crime unit and the criminal investigations branch, alongside Treaty Three police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.