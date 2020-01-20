Police lay murder charge in connection with May 2019 death of man, 42, in Onigaming

Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been rearrested and charged with murder in connection with a death in 2019 in Onigaming First Nation.

In May 2019, members of the Kenora OPP received a request from the Treaty Three Police Service to assist with the death investigation, OPP stated in a written release Monday.

The body of 42-year-old Clayton Bob of Big Island First Nation was found near Siibinsing Road in the community.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old from Sabaskong First Nation was arrested and charged with aggravated assault then released on a recognizance with conditions.

In October, he failed to comply with his release conditions, police said, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Sunday, he was rearrested and charged with murder, based on new information from the post mortem examination of the deceased, police said.

The accused was also charged with failing to comply with conditions of his initial release.

He will be held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

Members of the OPP Northwest Region Crime Unit and Treaty Three Police Service are continuing the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police department.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.