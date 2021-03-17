Near the end of January 2020, Wayne Boesch received an unexpected phone call from staff at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay, Ont., where his mother Mary had lived for nearly a decade.

Boesch says a nurse told him his mother was lethargic, not eating well, barely drinking for several days and had developed a bleed.

Mary Boesch was sent to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by ambulance around January 25, Boesch recalls.

There, hospital staff diagnosed his mother with three separate infections, according to Wayne Boesch.

Within a few days, Boesch says the infections caused sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition where the body's response to an infection damages its own tissues and can cause tissue damage, organ failure and death.

"As soon as they said she had gone septic, we knew it was going to be just a matter of time. And what can you do?" Mary's daughter Anna Boesch said. "You sit there, and you watch your parent die."

Anna Boesch says her mother, Mary, loved going to Montana's BBQ & Bar in Thunder Bay, Ont. to celebrate her birthday. (Supplied by Anna Boesch)

Mary Boesch died in hospital on February 1, 2020, at the age of 78. More than a year later, her family is still receiving bills from parent company Southbridge Care Homes for the month of February 2020.

The Boesch family has reached out to Gary Will, managing partner of the Toronto-based law firm Will Davidson, for legal advice on the billing.

"I don't think there's a single person in Ontario that would support Southbridge pursuing this poor family a year after the fact," Will said in an interview with CBC News.

In a written statement, Southbridge's chief seniors' advocate Candace Chartier says that their billing practices are consistent with provincial legislation.

'It's like throwing salt into the wound every month'

Food fights.

That's the first thing that comes to the mind of Anna Boesch when she thinks of her mom.

"We'd get together with extended family," Anna recalled. "If my mom was around, you can be guaranteed that if it wasn't like a wedding, it was probably going to be a food fight. Dill pickles, whipped cream, you name it."

The Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay was the site of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in northwestern Ontario, infecting more than 150 residents and staff and resulting in the deaths of 23 residents. (Matt Vis/CBC)

She says many people described her as a "good, stubborn Uke," but says she died too soon.

"She was only 20 years older than me, so she was still very young and I just feel like she was pretty much stolen from us."

After Mary Boesch died, her son Wayne said he understood from staff at Southbridge Roseview that they wouldn't be billed for the month of February if his mother's room was emptied "on or before February 5th." He says he cleaned out the room on February 4.

Yet Anna and Wayne say they are still receiving bills every month for more than $1,800 from Southbridge for February 2020.

Candace Chartier is the Chief Seniors' Advocate and Strategic Partnerships Officer at Southbridge Care Homes. She says Southbridge has checked their records and says they've "only billed for the time [Mary Boesch] was a resident of the home." (CBC)

Anna says she just throws them into the trash. As for Wayne, he says being sent the bill is "like throwing salt into the wound every month."

Their lawyer Gary Will added, "[Southbridge] should be making sure that the residents are properly looked after and not wasting their time sending bills to a family that has lost their loved one more than a year after the event for services that were never provided to the family. That is just so fundamentally disturbing."

Mary Boesch and her son Wayne pose for a photo together. Wayne remembers his mom as being quite "the jokester" at dinner parties, and says you never quite knew what would could happen. (Supplied by Anna Boesch)

But Candace Chartier with Southbridge Care Homes says her staff checked their records and says that Mary Boesch's account "was only billed for the time she was a resident of the home."

She says their billing practices are consistent with Ontario's Long-Term Care Homes Act of 2007, and specifically Section 258, which states that a resident is still responsible for full payment for the accommodation that was provided to a resident before a range of specified absences, including medical absences of less than 30 days.

Southbridge Care Homes potentially facing class action lawsuit for pandemic care

Southbridge Care Homes, the parent company that owns the Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay, may also be facing a class action lawsuit claiming $160 million for gross negligence, breach of the Human Rights Code and wrongful death.

The lawsuit, which has not yet been certified as a class action, was filed on behalf of all residents of Southbridge-owned long-term care homes and retirement homes during the pandemic, as well as family members for residents who died during the pandemic.

Among other claims, the lawsuit alleges that Southbridge failed to have an adequate number of staff working each shift.

Mary Boesch meets her first great grandchild, Isabella, for the first time. (Supplied by Anna Boesch)

Southbridge has not yet filed a statement of defence to the lawsuit, but in an emailed statement, a spokesperson said they would not comment on the lawsuit while it is before the courts, but that they are committed to providing "a high standard of care."

Mary Boesch died before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, so her family doesn't qualify for the proposed class action lawsuit. But now knowing about it, the Boeschs say they're wondering whether they might have similar claims against Southbridge and are exploring options.

In response to the claims, Candace Chartier of Southbridge said, "both prior to and during the pandemic, our home has maintained good staffing levels."

She added that the Southbridge Roseview home did experience an outbreak during the second wave, but in coordination with a number of healthcare organizations in Thunder Bay a number of new staff were onboarded, including more than 55 personal support workers and 20 registered nurses.