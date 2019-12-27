One person dead as Kenora OPP investigate vehicle collision in Wabaseemoong First Nation Territory area

One death has been confirmed as a result of a motor vehicle collision on December 26 in the area of Wabaseemoong First Nation Territory.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing by members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Kenora Detachment, as well as the Treaty Three Police Service. The investigation team includes members from the OPP Forensic Identification Services, Crime Unit, and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

The identity of the deceased is not being released until next of kin are notified.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).