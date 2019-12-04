OSSTF warns of possible one-day strike

If an agreement isn't reached, all Thunder Bay public schools may be closed on Wednesday due to a possible one-day strike by educators.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) said talks between the union and province are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 17.

If a new agreement isn't reached, the OSSTF will stage a one-day strike on Dec. 18.

Lakehead Public Schools said the OSSTF represents the board's early childhood educators, student support workers, adult and continuing education teachers, and high school teachers.

If a one-day strike occurs, all of Thunder Bay's public elementary and secondary schools will be closed Wednesday, as will the board's Lakehead Adult Education Centre. However, all daycares located in elementary schools will remain open.

Also, all field trips, school transportation, before- and after-school programs, and sports and other activities will be cancelled.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board has also been identified in the O.S.S.T.F for a possible walkout on Wednesday.

In a notice on Facebook, the board is advising parents that it may be necessary to close schools, possibly affecting Elementary, Senior Elementary and High Schools. But the board ways it will provide updates to students and parents.