Young Indigenous basketball players from across the province will be hitting the court in Thunder Bay this spring.

The fifth Ontario Native Basketball Invitational (ONBI) will take place in the city in April, and will bring up to 16 basketball teams to the city, said Mark Laliberte, president of Indigenous Sport and Wellness Ontario (ISWO), which hosts the tournament.

"We'll see if we get that many, but we're going to try," he said, adding that the ISWO has reached out to communities and organizations all across the province about participating in the tournament.

"We hope this one will be the biggest we've had yet."

Off-the-court activities planned

The tournament is open to male and female players born between 2001 and 2004. Some of the teams are affiliated with schools — for example, Laliberte said Thunder Bay's Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School is entering a team — and some will be community-based teams.

"We want them to experience the benefit of playing and getting involved in the sport that can stay with them for their entire lives," Laliberte said. "We want the youth that visit Thunder Bay to get a sense of what our city's about, and an appreciation for what Thunder Bay has to offer."

The event will also include off-the-court activities for participants as well, Laliberte said, but those are still in the planning stages.

Games will be played at three Thunder Bay high schools: Westgate, Hammarskjold, and Superior CVI, Laliberte said.

Efforts are also underway to recruit and train more referees to officiate at the ONBI, as there's a shortage in the region, Laliberte said.

For registration information, visit the tournament's website.