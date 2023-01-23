Doctors call for improvements to northern Ontario health system during pre-budget presentation

The chair of the Ontario Medical Association's (OMA) northwestern district says he believes the province is ready to make the necessary investments to improve health care in northern Ontario.

Dr. Stephen Viherjoki — a family physician in Dryden, Ont. — was among the OMA representatives who made a presentation to the province as part of Tuesday's pre-budget consultation session.

"I think that they're highly motivated given the severe backlog of service that we've come out of the pandemic with," Viherjoki said of the Ontario government. "And I think that everyone recognizes that we were running full blast before the pandemic, and unless you add capacity now, we're never going to catch up, given how long these these wait times have gotten."

"I think that there's also an appetite to improve access to physicians," he said. "There's been a long-standing commitment to have every Ontarian have a family physician.

"And unfortunately, especially in the north, our access to primary care docs has actually gotten worse in in the last year."

While emergency rooms across Ontario have been strained, the situation has been deeply felt in northwestern Ontario this past year. Emergency rooms have closed and officials have at times pleaded for patience as nurses and physicians deal with burnout and excessive case loads.

Viherjoki and Dr. Stephen Cooper, OMA chair for the northeast district, made three recommendations to Ontario's legislative Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

"We recommended that the province begin to license more foreign trained physicians by introducing a practice ready assessment program," Viherjoki said. "That would rapidly inject a new supply of internationally-trained physicians into our system, and in particular into underserved communities."

Viherjoki said such a program could "really be a game-changer in building a lasting supply of physicians for northern communities."

Cooper told the committee that last year, northern Ontario "had a shortfall of 325 family doctors, internists, psychiatrists, pediatricians" and other specialists.

"This gap was partially filled with an inefficient local program," he said. "And where that gap wasn't filled, patients didn't get care and emergency departments closed."

Viherjoki said the OMA is also recommending a centralized wait list for "procedures with a single intake, referral and triage management system for surgeries and procedures in all the regions of Ontario."

"That would be beneficial in that it would provide much more transparency regarding wait times, and improve access to care."

Finally, Viherjoki said he's recommending diagnostic services and equipment be provided in Ontario long-term care homes, as that would help alleviate pressure on hospitals.

"We acknowledge that these recommendations wouldn't solve all of the problems facing the healthcare system," he said. "But they would be an important start, and they could be implemented quickly."