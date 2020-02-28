Olympians in Thunder Bay to support Special Olympic athletes

Over the last few days the athletes competing in the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games have been receiving an outpouring of support from the Thunder Bay community, and from notable Olympic Athletes who are visiting the city.

Mark Tewksbury, former Olympic swimmer and gold medallist, was one of the athletes making the rounds to various venues. He said the experience has been inspiring, and he is impressed by the games.

"Every year and every game the quality of athletic performances keeps improving and it's really exciting to see that," he said in an interview with CBC News at Galaxy Lanes, which is one of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games venues.

Special Olympics serves as 'reset button' for athletes

Tewksbury has been involved with the Special Olympics for a number of years, and formally served as the chair for the Special Olympics Canada board of directors.

He recalled hard moments in his Olympic career, and cited his involvement with special Olympics as a way of remembering what sport participation is all about.

"Sometimes you can forget what it's all about," he said. "Special Olympics always reminds me of that spirit and joy in sport, it's kinda like a reset button whenever I get to come and spend time."

'Sport for the right reason'

Scott Moir, former Olympic ice dancer and gold medallist, was also in attendance during the games. He echoed Tewksbury's sentiments about the power of the Special Olympics, and said the games are a pure example of "sport for the right reason."

"That's a powerful message for everyone to take away," he said. " Being in an elite sport for so long, seeing how these athletes just enjoy getting a chance and a shot to compete, and be at their best..it's heartwarming."

The 2010 and 2018 Olympic champion talked about his involvement with Special Olympics over the years, adding that being a part of the Champions Network with ice dancing partner, Tessa Virtue, has allowed him to fall in love with the organization.

He said now that he is retired it's gotten easier for him to make it to more Special Olympic games like the ones happening in Thunder Bay.

Mark Tewksbury and Scott Moir, former Olympic athletes have been involved with Special Olympics Canada for a number of years. They both travelled to Thunder Bay to cheer on Special Olympians during the 2020 Winter Games. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

"As soon as we got off the plane you could feel the energy of the city, the volunteers are all coming together to put on a great winter games for these athletes," he said. "The sense of community is strong here."

Mark Tewksbury also complimented the city of Thunder Bay on the accomplishment of the winter games, and said he was impressed with the venues.

"The organizing has been fantastic, Thunder Bay has a lot to be proud of," Tewksbury said.

The Special Olympic Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay are taking place through the next two days, and are set to wrap up on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.