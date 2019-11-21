Oliver-Paipoonge declares state of emergency

The Municipality of Oliver-Paipoonge has declared a state of emergency.

The rural municipality, west of Thunder Bay, Ont., said it cannot get its plows onto roadways to clean up from a storm on November 21.

Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis said heavy rain on the night of November 20, followed by snow, means all roads in the municipality are slippery and covered with ice.

Kloosterhuis told CBC News plow trucks cannot get out, meaning sand trucks are also unable to get onto local roadways.

That, in turn, means emergency access vehicles may also have difficulty moving throughout the municipality.

Kloosterhuis is imploring people in her community to not drive, unless they are certain the route they are taking has been cleared.

Ontario 511, as of Thursday morning, shows snow covered highways throughout much of northwestern Ontario, with reduced visibility around Thunder Bay and Marathon.