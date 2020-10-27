Proposed merger of Oliver Paipoonge, Conmee gets rejected

A potential merger between two rural municipalities in the Thunder Bay area will not go ahead.

Leaders of Oliver Paipoonge and Conmee had explored amalgamating, leading to both councils holding a vote earlier this week.

The merger was rejected by the Oliver Paipoonge council.

Oliver Paipoonge mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis, who was the lone vote supporting the merger, said she thought the financial benefits made sense.

"Councillors did not feel that there was enough benefit to Oliver Paipoonge, at least that's what I got from their vote, and so they voted against it," she said. "I just felt that the benefits outweighed any liabilities."

The two municipalities first announced they were looking into the idea in June, which was followed by a consultation period. The idea became contentious, with opposition from some residents in Oliver Paipoonge.

Municipal leaders said coming together would likely result in lower costs for residents and would streamline administration.

Kloosterhuis said taxes would not be impacted by the merger, and would allow for more money to be put into reserve funds.

Kloosterhuis said it's unlikely that the concept of a merger will be brought up again during this term of council.